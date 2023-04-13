Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Holdings Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Hamilton Lane worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 5.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 6.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.1% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

HLNE traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,858. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $55.81 and a twelve month high of $81.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.39). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $127.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 100,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $7,641,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 535,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,880,496.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Featured Articles

