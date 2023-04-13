Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.25

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.25 ($0.30) and traded as high as GBX 27.38 ($0.34). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 26.68 ($0.33), with a volume of 6,529,190 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hammerson from GBX 18 ($0.22) to GBX 25 ($0.31) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 34 ($0.42) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.27. The firm has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -892.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.68, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

