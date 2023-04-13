Head to Head Review: MDxHealth (MDXH) and Its Peers

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) is one of 45 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare MDxHealth to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

MDxHealth has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDxHealth’s peers have a beta of 1.01, suggesting that their average stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MDxHealth and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MDxHealth $37.05 million -$44.04 million -1.72 MDxHealth Competitors $1.00 billion -$114.64 million 4.53

Analyst Ratings

MDxHealth’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than MDxHealth. MDxHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MDxHealth and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDxHealth 0 0 4 0 3.00 MDxHealth Competitors 171 869 1734 32 2.58

MDxHealth currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 266.97%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 49.13%. Given MDxHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe MDxHealth is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares MDxHealth and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDxHealth -118.86% -218.20% -44.01% MDxHealth Competitors -1,131.98% -83.08% -29.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.6% of MDxHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MDxHealth peers beat MDxHealth on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

MDxHealth Company Profile

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

