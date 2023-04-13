Head-To-Head Survey: Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) & MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.4% of MoneyLion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of MoneyLion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MoneyLion and Walker & Dunlop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 0 1 0 3.00 Walker & Dunlop 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

MoneyLion presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 998.42%. Walker & Dunlop has a consensus price target of $110.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.52%. Given MoneyLion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than Walker & Dunlop.

This table compares MoneyLion and Walker & Dunlop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion -54.32% -37.68% -9.99% Walker & Dunlop 16.84% 12.97% 4.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MoneyLion and Walker & Dunlop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion $340.74 million 0.35 -$189.07 million ($0.79) -0.58 Walker & Dunlop $1.26 billion 1.92 $213.82 million $6.37 11.40

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion. MoneyLion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Walker & Dunlop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

MoneyLion has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Walker & Dunlop has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats MoneyLion on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyLion

(Get Rating)

MoneyLion Inc. provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.