HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW) to Issue $0.02 Interim Dividend

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, April 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, April 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.79, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.82.

In other news, insider Christopher Roberts purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.62 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of A$129,520.00 ($85,774.83). 17.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT operates as a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning healthcare and wellness property assets in Australia. It invests in a portfolio of healthcare property assets, including hospitals, aged care, childcare, government, life sciences and research, primary care, and wellness property assets, as well as other healthcare and wellness property adjacencies.

