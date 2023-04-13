Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $86.16

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.16 and traded as high as $91.80. Heineken shares last traded at $91.80, with a volume of 502 shares.

Heineken Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.44.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken Holding NV engages in the management and supervision of the Heineken group, and production and distribution of beer and other beverage products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, and Heineken N.V. Head Office and Other/Eliminations.

