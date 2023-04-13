Heliogen (HLGN) vs. The Competition Critical Contrast

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) is one of 86 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Heliogen to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.8% of Heliogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Heliogen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Heliogen and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heliogen -1,032.65% -91.20% -62.91% Heliogen Competitors -23.37% 3.05% 0.21%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heliogen 0 1 0 0 2.00 Heliogen Competitors 647 3641 3351 66 2.37

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Heliogen and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Heliogen currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 569.34%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 8.89%. Given Heliogen’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Heliogen is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heliogen and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Heliogen $13.75 million -$142.00 million -0.39 Heliogen Competitors $9.92 billion $230.69 million -5.53

Heliogen’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen. Heliogen is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Heliogen has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heliogen’s rivals have a beta of -0.89, meaning that their average share price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heliogen rivals beat Heliogen on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Heliogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

