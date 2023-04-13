Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) Trading Up 0.3%

Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC – Get Rating) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.26 and last traded at $26.23. Approximately 502 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.
Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 million, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.87.
Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF Company Profile
The Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (STNC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a concentrated portfolio of US large-cap firms screened for ESG criteria. The fund utilizes the Blue Tractor non-transparent model.
