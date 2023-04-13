Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.79

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and traded as high as $2.99. Heritage Insurance shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 79,472 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $3.30 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heritage Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.83.

Heritage Insurance Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Insider Activity at Heritage Insurance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Insurance

In other news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer bought 202,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $396,821.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,811,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,509,785.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 208,460 shares of company stock worth $414,942. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

