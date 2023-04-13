Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.40.

Hershey Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:HSY traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $258.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,813. Hershey has a 12-month low of $201.42 and a 12-month high of $261.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,452.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total value of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,452.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,243 shares of company stock worth $12,166,177 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also

