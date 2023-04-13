HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Shares Down 2.5%

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.68 and last traded at $45.16. 216,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,408,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DINO. Barclays cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average of $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 13.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.