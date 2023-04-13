HI (HI) Price Up 1.2% This Week

HI (HI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $27.87 million and $382,643.58 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HI has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.010137 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $449,031.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

