Hi Line Capital Management LLC Has $12.46 Million Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 164,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband makes up approximately 3.8% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $12,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 47.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 48.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 20.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 62.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 15,782 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of LBRDA stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.23. 27,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.15. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $68.15 and a 1-year high of $136.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.40.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 128.92% and a return on equity of 14.08%.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

