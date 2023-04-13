Hi Line Capital Management LLC Has $5.04 Million Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. FOX comprises 1.6% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in FOX by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in FOX by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOXA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.93. 453,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,600. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.32%.

Insider Activity at FOX

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

