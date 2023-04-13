Hi Line Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,064,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,478 shares during the period. Liberty Global comprises about 6.2% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Liberty Global worth $20,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,633,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,951,000 after buying an additional 609,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,223,000 after buying an additional 558,921 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,399,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,002,000 after buying an additional 94,987 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,232,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,199,000 after buying an additional 485,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,642,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after buying an additional 173,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYA traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $19.29. 481,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,363. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.18. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $25.67.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,845.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,759.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $421,740. 9.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LBTYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.60 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.41.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

