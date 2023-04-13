Hi Line Capital Management LLC Takes $727,000 Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,380,000. Moore Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,955,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,637 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,072,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,144,000 after buying an additional 1,076,423 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 964,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,842,000 after buying an additional 661,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 297.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 840,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,380,000 after buying an additional 628,723 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

NYSE ALLY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.52. 1,340,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,160,086. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average is $27.53. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

