HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th.
HighPeak Energy has a payout ratio of 3.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HighPeak Energy to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.
HighPeak Energy Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:HPK opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.86. HighPeak Energy has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.72.
Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 495.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 190,169 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 165,665 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 159,020 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 1,004.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 120,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 40,025 shares during the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HighPeak Energy Company Profile
Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.
