Highway 50 Gold (CVE:HWY) Trading Up 15.4%

Highway 50 Gold Corp. (CVE:HWY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 12,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 12,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Highway 50 Gold Trading Up 15.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.24 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.51.

About Highway 50 Gold

Highway 50 Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in North America. The company explores for Carlin-type gold deposits. Its projects portfolio includes the Gold Knob project comprises 687 unpatented claims located in Winnemucca, Nevada; the Golden Brew project that consists of 167 claims located in the Battle Mountain Mining District, Nevada; the Johnson Canyon project, which comprises 186 claims located in Lander County, Nevada; and the Monroe project covering an area of 1,282 hectares located in the Fort Steele Mining Division, Southeast British Columbia.

