HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,874 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of HP by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,165,046 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $352,993,000 after purchasing an additional 139,712 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in HP by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,264,928 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $205,962,000 after purchasing an additional 990,157 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth $175,923,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HP by 5.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,266,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $156,150,000 after purchasing an additional 340,999 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HP by 41.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $121,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,079 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

Shares of HP stock opened at $29.66 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $40.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average is $28.17. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,337 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

