Humana (NYSE:HUM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HUM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their price objective on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.12.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

NYSE HUM traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $532.05. 678,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,044. The company has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Humana has a 1 year low of $410.87 and a 1 year high of $571.30.

Insider Transactions at Humana

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Humana will post 28.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 1,257.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.