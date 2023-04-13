Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HIIGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $251.22.

HII has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total value of $338,679.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at $934,711.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $755,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:HII opened at $210.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.93. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $194.36 and a twelve month high of $260.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HIIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Further Reading

