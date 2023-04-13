Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $251.22.

HII has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total value of $338,679.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at $934,711.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $755,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HII opened at $210.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.93. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $194.36 and a twelve month high of $260.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Further Reading

