HWG Holdings LP Has $260,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

HWG Holdings LP lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.99 on Thursday, reaching $287.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,011. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $228.34 and a 12-month high of $287.45. The company has a market capitalization of $210.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.54.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.