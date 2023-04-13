HWG Holdings LP Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 20,683.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,247 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $13.24 on Thursday, hitting $344.27. 3,682,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,399,148. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $331.28 and its 200 day moving average is $305.02. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $379.43. The stock has a market cap of $153.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. New Street Research began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.26.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

