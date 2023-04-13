HWG Holdings LP Invests $2.10 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.4% of HWG Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.26. 3,534,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,606,597. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $104.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $452.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Stories

