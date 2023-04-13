HWG Holdings LP Invests $715,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Bank of America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bank of America Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

BAC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.52. The company had a trading volume of 16,637,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,895,031. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $228.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

