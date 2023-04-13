HWG Holdings LP Raises Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Curtiss-Wright comprises approximately 0.6% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $296,584.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,784.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $228,760.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,557.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $296,584.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,784.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,205 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.8 %

Curtiss-Wright stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,828. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $124.37 and a 52-week high of $182.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.23 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CW shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.80.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

