IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (CVE:IB – Get Rating) fell 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 106,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 44,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

IBC Advanced Alloys Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$8.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.15.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.