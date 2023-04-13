ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $8.50 to $7.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. ICL Group traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 122071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on ICL Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICL Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICL. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 325,000.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 42.79%. Equities analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.55%.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

