ICON Market Cap Reaches $290.97 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $290.97 million and $18.54 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 954,215,318 coins and its circulating supply is 954,215,963 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, "ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 954,202,490.5234219 with 954,202,424.189989 in circulation. More information can be found at https://icon.community."

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

