IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) EVP Joyce J. Mason Sells 3,407 Shares

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $112,056.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,953.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
IDT Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of IDT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,690. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average is $28.89. IDT Co. has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.05.
IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $313.94 million during the quarter.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
IDT Company Profile
IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.
