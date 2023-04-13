IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IMAX in a research report issued on Monday, April 10th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IMAX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barrington Research upped their price target on IMAX from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on IMAX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NYSE IMAX opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05. IMAX has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.23, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.37.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $98.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.97 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IMAX by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,367,000 after purchasing an additional 27,207 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of IMAX by 40.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,226 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of IMAX by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,684,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $141,009.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,106 shares in the company, valued at $624,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IMAX news, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,672.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $141,009.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,106 shares in the company, valued at $624,821.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.

