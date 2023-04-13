iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Price Target Cut to $1.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $11.00 to $1.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 138.66% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IMBI. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on iMedia Brands from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price objective on iMedia Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday.
iMedia Brands Price Performance
Shares of iMedia Brands stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. iMedia Brands has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $5.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.04.
iMedia Brands Company Profile
iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.
