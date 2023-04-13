iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Price Target Cut to $1.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $11.00 to $1.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 138.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IMBI. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on iMedia Brands from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price objective on iMedia Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of iMedia Brands stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. iMedia Brands has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $5.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.04.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMBI. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iMedia Brands by 22.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in iMedia Brands by 15.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iMedia Brands by 54.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 21,741 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in iMedia Brands by 32.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,312,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 324,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

