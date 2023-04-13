Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $79.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $81.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INCY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.43.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of INCY stock opened at $73.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $86.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter worth approximately $20,554,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Incyte by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Incyte by 10.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 440,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,354,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the third quarter worth about $1,398,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Incyte by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 126,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after buying an additional 46,159 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.