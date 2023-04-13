Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $79.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $81.00.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on INCY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.43.
Incyte Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of INCY stock opened at $73.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $86.29.
Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte
In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter worth approximately $20,554,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Incyte by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Incyte by 10.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 440,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,354,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the third quarter worth about $1,398,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Incyte by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 126,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after buying an additional 46,159 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Incyte
Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Further Reading
