Induction Healthcare Group (LON:INHC) Shares Down 3.5%

Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 20.75 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.75 ($0.26). Approximately 444 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 27,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.27).

Induction Healthcare Group Stock Down 3.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 26.98. The company has a market capitalization of £19.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.75 and a beta of -0.21.

Insider Transactions at Induction Healthcare Group

In other news, insider Christopher Samler bought 266,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £58,666.74 ($72,652.31). 51.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Induction Healthcare Group

Induction Healthcare Group PLC provides software to healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Induction Switch that allows healthcare professionals to bypass the hospital's switchboard, helping them locate extensions, return bleeps quickly or send instant, and role-based messages in a secure environment; Induction Zesty, a software-as-a-service platform, which allows patients to book and access their appointments, read their clinical letters, store a copy of their clinical records, and provide data to their care teams remotely; and Induction Guidance, a platform to create, edit, and publish their own local guidance and policies.

