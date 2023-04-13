Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Holdings Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,052 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $8,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Infosys by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Infosys by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFY traded down $1.63 on Thursday, hitting $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 25,371,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,544,373. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

INFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

