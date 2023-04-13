Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infosys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.29.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Stock Performance

INFY traded down $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $15.52. The company had a trading volume of 21,078,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,502,475. Infosys has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infosys

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 143.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 896,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,636,000 after purchasing an additional 527,664 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 44,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 17.4% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,256,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,642,000 after buying an additional 393,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.