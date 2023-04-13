Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys 63,100 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 63,100 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.22% of Pan American Silver worth $7,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 94.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of PAAS traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $19.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,438,037. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $375.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.65 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pan American Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.30.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation and development of, and exploration for silver and gold producing properties and assets. The firm operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.