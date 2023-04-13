Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Globe Life accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $19,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Globe Life by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.57.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GL traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.26. The stock had a trading volume of 84,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,857. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.87 and a 12-month high of $123.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $608,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $608,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $201,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,665.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,603,160. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Read More

