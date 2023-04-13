Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,020 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 24,452 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:STM traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.06. 997,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,609,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $53.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.13.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 24.56%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.70.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

