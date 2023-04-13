Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $9.65 Million Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 26,122 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.25% of Allison Transmission worth $9,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 299,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $817,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 5,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $817,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,269. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALSN traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $44.98. 66,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.79. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $50.64.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.21 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 69.32% and a net margin of 19.18%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 16.64%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

