Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 200 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $36,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.44. The stock had a trading volume of 186,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,123. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.65. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.38%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Stories

