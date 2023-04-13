Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 5,046 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,813,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,036,000 after buying an additional 83,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,279,000 after buying an additional 955,000 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 105,084.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,845,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,085,000 after buying an additional 4,841,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,441,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,581,000 after buying an additional 326,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.30. 927,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,993,681. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $230.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

