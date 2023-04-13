Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Hits New 52-Week High at $105.59

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $105.59 and last traded at $105.09, with a volume of 151739 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on INGR. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

Ingredion Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.67 and its 200 day moving average is $95.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 38.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,121 shares of company stock valued at $713,593 over the last ninety days. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingredion

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,030,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,057,000 after buying an additional 46,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after buying an additional 107,110 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Ingredion by 0.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,598,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,230,000 after buying an additional 15,174 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ingredion by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,189,000 after buying an additional 75,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Ingredion by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,518,000 after buying an additional 155,995 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Articles

