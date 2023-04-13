Innate Pharma S.A. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:IPHA)

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Innate Pharma in a report released on Monday, April 10th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch expects that the company will earn ($0.71) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Innate Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Innate Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

IPHA has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 24th. SVB Securities lifted their target price on shares of Innate Pharma from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday.

Innate Pharma Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innate Pharma

NASDAQ IPHA opened at $3.28 on Thursday. Innate Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innate Pharma by 27.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 108,335 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Innate Pharma by 389.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 57,050 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Innate Pharma by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,012 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innate Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Innate Pharma

(Get Rating)

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.