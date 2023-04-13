Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ – Get Rating) shares fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.50 and last traded at $22.50. 1,145 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.65.

Institutional Trading of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 611.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the third quarter valued at about $346,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the first quarter valued at about $2,888,000.

Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. XDQQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

