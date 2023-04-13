Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.22

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.22 and traded as low as $12.32. Inogen shares last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 267,011 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INGN. William Blair cut Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Inogen from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Inogen Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $299.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.70 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 22.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 273.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 124.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Inogen by 31.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

Featured Articles

