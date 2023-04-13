Insider Buying: ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE) Insider Acquires £4,500 in Stock

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE – Get Rating) insider Barbara Staehelin purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £4,500 ($5,572.76).

Barbara Staehelin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 24th, Barbara Staehelin purchased 30,000 shares of ReNeuron Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £3,000 ($3,715.17).

ReNeuron Group Stock Performance

ReNeuron Group stock opened at GBX 8.65 ($0.11) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of £4.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.54 and a beta of 1.03. ReNeuron Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 8.40 ($0.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 44.50 ($0.55). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 15.42.

About ReNeuron Group

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

