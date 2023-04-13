Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells 350,000 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $39,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,450,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,586,463.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 30th, Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $42,521,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $41,027,000.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Joseph Gebbia sold 54,256 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $6,782,000.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 8,890 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,111,250.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $155,075,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $44,706,487.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.95. 3,874,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,137,025. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $174.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.61.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Airbnb from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $332,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,279,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,460 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Airbnb by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,900 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $95,912,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

