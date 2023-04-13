Insider Selling: AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Director Sells 6,042 Shares of Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

NYSE AMN traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $87.46. 977,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,771. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.15 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AMN Healthcare Services

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.20.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

