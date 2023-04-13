Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Insider Sells $57,526.46 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) insider Joshua L. Glover sold 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $57,526.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 317,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,666,666.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NCNO opened at $24.26 on Thursday. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average of $27.34.

NCNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stephens decreased their price objective on nCino from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of nCino from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on nCino from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Insight Holdings Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 39,123,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912,118 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in nCino by 32.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,774,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,969,000 after buying an additional 1,430,585 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of nCino by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,370 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in nCino by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,806,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after acquiring an additional 733,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in nCino by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,095,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,602,000 after buying an additional 704,230 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

